LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club

Rima Wahyuningrum | Kamis, 22 Juni 2017 - 13:47 wib
Camilla Cabello. (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Camila Cabello kembali meluncurkan single terbaru sejak hengkang dari girlgroup Fifth Harmony. Kini, ia hadir dengan Crying in the Club yang merupakan lagu pertama dari album perdananya yang berjudul The Huring. The Healing. The Loving.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang ketegaran seseorang setelah tak lagi bersama dengan sang kekasih. Crying in the Club masuk dalam chart Billboard Top 100 di peringkat ke-55. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

You think that you'll die without him

You know that's a lie that you tell yourself

You fear that you lay alone forever now

It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

 

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free

'Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

 

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

 

You may think that you'll die without her

But you know that's a lie that you told yourself

You fear that you'll never meet another so pure

But it ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

 

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free

'Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

 

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

 

You think that you'll die without him

You know that's a lie that you tell yourself

You fear that you lay alone forever now

It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

 

I said ain't no (ain't no)

Ain't no crying

Ain't no crying in the club, no crying

I said ain't no (ain't no)

Ain't no crying

Ain't no crying in the club, no crying

 

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby

Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

I won't, I won't, I

 

Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won't, I won't, I

Ain't no crying in the club

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

