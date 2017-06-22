LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club

JAKARTA - Camila Cabello kembali meluncurkan single terbaru sejak hengkang dari girlgroup Fifth Harmony. Kini, ia hadir dengan Crying in the Club yang merupakan lagu pertama dari album perdananya yang berjudul The Huring. The Healing. The Loving.
Lagu ini berkisah tentang ketegaran seseorang setelah tak lagi bersama dengan sang kekasih. Crying in the Club masuk dalam chart Billboard Top 100 di peringkat ke-55. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.
You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
You may think that you'll die without her
But you know that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear that you'll never meet another so pure
But it ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
I said ain't no (ain't no)
Ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain't no (ain't no)
Ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry 'way your tears as they fall baby
Ain't no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
I won't, I won't, I
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)