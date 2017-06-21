LIRIK LAGU : Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

JAKARTA - Selena Gomez kembali menyapa para penggemar jelang peluncuran album terbaru lewat single Bad Liar. Lagu yang dirilis pada 18 Mei 2017 itu sukses menggeser single baru Liam Payne dan Camila Cabelo dengan menduduki peringkay ke-45 pada chart Billboard Top 100.
Bad Liar hadir dengan irama pop rock, yang berbeda dari single It Aint Me sebelumnya dan kembali mengangkaf kisah drama percintaan. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Oh oh, tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams
Oooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Oooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no, not to think about you
No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no, not to give in to you
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
If you're the art, I'll be the brush
Oooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Oooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you (give in to you)
No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give in to you)
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
And oh baby let's make
Reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make
Reality, actuality, a reality
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you (give in to you)
No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give in to you)
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar (FHM)