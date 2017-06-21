LIRIK LAGU : Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

Selena Gomez. (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Selena Gomez kembali menyapa para penggemar jelang peluncuran album terbaru lewat single Bad Liar. Lagu yang dirilis pada 18 Mei 2017 itu sukses menggeser single baru Liam Payne dan Camila Cabelo dengan menduduki peringkay ke-45 pada chart Billboard Top 100.

Bad Liar hadir dengan irama pop rock, yang berbeda dari single It Aint Me sebelumnya dan kembali mengangkaf kisah drama percintaan. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

I was walking down the street the other day

Tryna distract myself

But then I see your face

Oh wait, that's someone else

Oh oh, tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There's nothing subtle here

In my room there's a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it's in my dreams

 

Oooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Oooh every time I watch you serpentine

 

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no, not to think about you

No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no, not to give in to you

 

With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar

 

I see how your attention builds

It's like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

If you're the art, I'll be the brush

 

Oooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Oooh every time I watch you serpentine

 

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you (give in to you)

No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give in to you)

 

With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar

 

And oh baby let's make

Reality, actuality, a reality

Oh baby let's make

Reality, actuality, a reality

 

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you (give in to you)

No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give in to you)

 

With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar

