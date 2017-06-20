LIRIK LAGU : Charlie Puth - Attention

Rima Wahyuningrum | Selasa, 20 Juni 2017 - 15:18 wib
Charlie Puth. (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Sukes lewat See You Again featuring Wiz Khalifa dan We Don't Talk Anymore featuring  Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth kembali menjadi sorotan lewat single baru yang berjudul Attention. Lagu tersebut kini bertengger di jajaran tangga lagu Billboard Top 100 di urutan ke-28.

Attention hadir dengan irama pop dan R&B. Lagu ini membawa kisah tentang seseorang yang ingin diperhatikan dan selalu berada di dekatnya tapi tidak terlibat dalam sebuah hubungan asmara.

Whoa oh oh hm

 

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round throwin' that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

You've been going 'round, going 'round, going 'round every party in LA

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd be at one, oh

 

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

 

You just want attention

You don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, oh

 

You've been runnin' round, runnin' round, runnin' round throwing that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

Baby, now that we're, now that we're, now that we're right here standing face to face

You already know, 'ready know, 'ready know that you won, oh

 

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret, yeah

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

(You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

And now I'm all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect?

(Oh, baby)

But you're not coming home with me tonight, oh no

 

You just want attention

You don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new, someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, oh

I knew from the start, the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, over you, oh

 

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh?

 

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

 

You just want attention

You don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, over you

 

What are you doin' to me? (hey)

What are you doin', huh? (what are you doin', what?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin' to me? (I knew from the start)

What are you doin', huh?

(You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh?

    LIRIK LAGU : Charlie Puth - Attention
