LIRIK LAGU: Niall Horan - Slow Hands

JAKARTA - Niall Horan kembali memanjakan telinga pendengarnya dengan single terbaru berjudul Slow Hands. Mantan personel One Direction ini sukses duduk di tangga lagu Billboard Top 100 mengalahkan single terbaru Charlie Puth yakni Attention.

Slow Hands hadir dengan sentuhan petikan gitar funk dan bass yang diketahui terinspirasi dari musik era 1980-an. Yuk, simak liriknya berikut ini.

We should take this back to my place

That's what she said right to my face

'Cause I want you bad, yeah, I want you, baby

I've been thinking 'bout it all day

And I hope you feel the same way, yeah

'Cause I want you bad, yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know, yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those slow hands

Slow hands

I just wanna take my time

We could do this, baby, all night, yeah

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby

Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know, yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those slow hands

Fingertips putting on a show

Got me now and I can't say "No"

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips putting on a show

Can't you tell that I want you, baby, yeah

Slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know, yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know, yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those slow hands

Slow hands

Slow hands