Drama Musikal Dear Evan Hansen Menang Besar di Tony Awards 2017

Lidya Hidayati | Senin, 12 Juni 2017 - 12:23 wib
LOS ANGELES – Penghargaan untuk dunia pementasan Broadway akhirnya diberikan pada ajang Tony Awards 2017. Dalam ajang yang dihelat di New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center pada Minggu 11 Juni 2017, pementasan Dear Evan Hansen menang besar. 

Dear Evan Hansen total membawa pulang enam trofi Tony Awards 2017. Tak hanya menjadi yang paling banyak menang, Dear Evan Hansen juga mengamankan trofi dari kategori tertinggi, yakni Best Musical.

Menyusul Dear Evan Hansen, pementasan kedua yang paling banyak menang adalah Hello Dolly dengan empat piala. Hello Dolly membawa pulang piala kategori Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, dan Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Tony Awards 2017:

Best Musical - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play - Oslo

Best Revival of a Musical - Hello, Dolly!

Best Revival of a Play - August Wilson's Jitney

Best Actress in a Musical - Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!)

Best Actor in a Musical - Ben Platt, (Dear Evan Hansen)

Best Actress in a Play - Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2)

Best Actor in a Play - Kevin Kline (Present Laughter)

Best Book of a Musical - Dear Evan Hansen (Steven Levenson)

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - Dear Evan Hansen (Benj Pasek & Justin Paul)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - Michael Aronov (Oslo)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - Cynthia Nixon (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen)

Best Scenic Design of a Play - Nigel Hook (The Play That Goes Wrong)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical - Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)

Best Costume Design of a Play - Jane Greenwood (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes)

Best Costume Design of a Musical - Santo Loquasto (Hello, Dolly!)

Best Lighting Design of a Play - Christopher Akerlind (Indecent)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Bradley King (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)

Best Direction of a Play - Rebecca Taichman (Indecent)

Best Direction of a Musical - Christopher Ashley (Come From Away)

Best Choreography - Andy Blankenbuehler (Bandstand)

Best Orchestrations - Alex Lacamoire (Dear Evan Hansen)

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for The Encounter

Regional Theatre Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser

(FHM)
