LIRIK LAGU: Liam Payne - Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)

JAKARTA - Lengkap sudah lagu debut solo dari masing-masing personel One Direction. Liam Payne menjadi di urutan terakhir yang meluncurkan karya tunggalnya lewat single berjudul Strip That Down pada 19 Mei 2017.
Berbeda dari lagu saat bersama Harry Styles, dkk, Liam hadir dengan genre Pop R&B yang sekilas mengingatkan dengan gaya bermusi Justin Timberlake. Strip That Down diciptakan oleh Liam, Ed Sheeran dan Steve Mac. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.
You know, I've been taking some time
And I've been keeping to myself (self)
I had my eyes up on the prize
Ain't watching anybody else
But your love, it hit me hard, girl
Yeah, you're bad for my health
I love the cards, that I've been dealt
Do you feel the same as well?
You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (swing)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground
You know, that since the day I met you
Yeah, you swept me off my feet
You know, that I don't need no money
When your love is beside me
Yeah, you opened up my heart
And then you threw away the key
Girl, now it's just you and me
And you don't care 'bout, where I've been
You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
Baby
You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground
She gon' strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)
Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)
Five shots in, she in love now (shots)
I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)
I took her from her man, don't nobody know (know)
If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)
She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)
Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)
You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, c'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ayy)
Don't say nothing, girl, strip that down for me (strip it down)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
All I want, girl, if you strip that down for me (strip it down)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You're the one, girl, c'mon, strip that down for me