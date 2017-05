FOTO: Yeay, Liam Gallagher Akan Konser di Jakarta pada Agustus Mendatang?

Liam Gallagher, the greatest front man of all time, former singer of Oasis, biggest british rock band, is coming to Jakarta on 8th August 2017 for the first time ever . Ticket sale starts 2nd June 2017 at www.thepointofsale.co.id & www.kiostix.com . Promoted by Nada Promotama in conjunction with Collective Touring and fully supported by Mojo Barriers . Be there or be squared! . #NadaPromotama #CTouring #Konser #MojoBarriersIndonesia #Pace

A post shared by Nada Promotama (@nada_promotama) on May 16, 2017 at 6:25am PDT