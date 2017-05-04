Goblin Gagal Sabet Gelar Best Drama di Baeksang Arts Awards 2017

SEOUL – Goblin boleh saja menjadi drama Korea paling populer saat ini. Namun hal itu tak berarti jika Goblin akan dengan mudah menyabet gelar Best Drama di ajang Baeksang Arts Awards 2017.

Digelar Rabu. 3 Mei 2017, Baeksang Arts Awards memberikan penghargaan pada insan drama dan film Korea. Suzy ‘miss A’ dipercaya untuk menjadi MC bersama dengan aktor Park Joong Hoon.

Goblin yang dijago-jagokan meraih Best Drama harus rela kalah dari serial tvN Dear My Friends. Meski begitu, Goblin mengamankan dua piala, masing-masing kategori Gran Award untuk penulis skenario Kim Eun Sook dan Best Actor yang diraih Gong Yoo.

Dari kategori film, The Wailing menjadi penerima Best Film. Sementara untuk Best Actor dan Best Actress masing-masing diberikan kepada Song Kang Ho (The Age of Shadows) dan Son Ye Jin (The Last Princess).

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards ke-53 dilansir Soompi:

FILM

Grand Award – Park Chan Wook (The Handmaiden)

Best Film – The Wailing

Best Director -Kim Ji Woon (The Age of Shadows)

Best New Director – Yeon Sang Ho (Train to Busan)

Best Actor – Song Kang Ho (The Age of Shadows)

Best Actress – Son Ye Jin (The Last Princess)

Best Supporting Actor – Kim Ui Sung (Train to Busan)

Best Supporting Actress -Kim So Jin (The King)

Best New Actor – Ryu Jun Yeol for (The King)

Best New Actress – Lee Sang Hee (Our Love Story)

Best Screenplay – Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Us)

Male Popularity Award – DO ‘EXO’ (My Annoying Brother)

Female Popularity Award – YoonA ‘SNSD’ (Confidential Assignment)

DRAMA

Grand Award – Kim Eun Sook (Goblin)

Best TV Drama – Dear My Friends

Best Entertainment Program – My Ugly Duckling

Best Educational/Cultural Show – War of Words

Best Director – Yoo In Sik (Romantic Doctor Kim)

Best Actor – Gong Yoo for Goblin

Best Actress – Seo Hyun Jin (Another Oh Hae Young)

Best New Actor – Kim Min Suk (Doctors)

Best New Actress – Lee Se Young (Laurel Tree Trailors)

Best Screenplay – No Hee Kyung (Dear My Friends)

Best Variety Star (Male) – Yang Se Hyung (Moby Dick Yang Se Hyung’s Short-Review)

Best Variety Star (Female) – Park Na Rae (I Live Alone)

Male Popularity Award – Park Bo Gum (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Female Popularity Award – Kim Yoo Jung (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Best Style Award – Kim Ha Neul (On the Way to the Airport)

Lifetime Achievement – Kim Young Ae