Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Tony Awards 2017

NEW YORK - Nominasi untuk ajang penghargaan Tony Awards 2017 resmi diumumkan pada 2 Mei 2017 di kota New York, Amerika Serikat. Deretan nominator telah dikelompokkan dalam 24 kategori selama perhelatan acara yang digelar di New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center.

Tony Awards 2017 sendiri akan dihelat pada 11 Juni mendatang di Radio City Music Hall. Pemenang Oscar dan Tony Awards, Kevin Spacey didapuk sebagai pemandu acara. Berikut daftar lengkap 24 kategori beserta nominator Tony Awards 2017 edisi ke-71:

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2 oleh Lucas Hnath

Indecent oleh Paula Vogel

Oslo oleh J.T. Rogers

Sweat oleh Lynn Nottage

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Score

Come From Away, David Hein dan Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek dan Justin Paul

Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away, David Hein dan Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,Dave Malloy

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling dan Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott dan Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2