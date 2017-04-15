Duh, Song Joong Ki dan Hye Kyo Gagal Masuk Nominasi Baeksang Awards

SEOUL – Kabar tidak menyenangkan datang dari Song Hye Kyo dan Song Joong Ki yang tidak masuk nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards sebagai aktris dan aktor terbaik di Korea Selatan.

Baeksang Arts Awards baru saja merilis nominasi aktor dan aktris terbaik Korea Selatan. Nama-nama yang masuk antara lain Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo, dan Jo Jung Suk. Sedangkan, untuk kategori aktris terbaik adalah Park Shin Hye, Gong Hyo Jin, IU, dan Kim Go Eun.

Tidak dijelaskan kriteria dari aktor dan aktris terbaik versi Dramafevers ini. Padahal, Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo memiliki banyak drama yang terkenal. Popularitas keduanya pun cukup tinggi di Korea Selatan.

Penghargaan untuk aktor, aktris, sutradara dan lainnya yaitu 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards akan segera digelar pada 3 Mei 2017 mendatang.

Mengutip Sindonews dari Soompi, Sabtu (15/4/2017), berikut daftar nominasi untuk kategori drama dan juga film:

KATEGORI DRAMA:

Best drama

1. W (MBC)

2. Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds (KBS)

3. Romantic Doctor (SBS)

4. Goblin (TvN)

5. Dear My Friends (TvN)

Best Directing

1. Song Hyung Wook (Oh Haeyoung Again)

2. Yoo In Shik (Romantic Doctor)

3. Lee Eung Bok (Goblin)

4. Jung Dae Yoon (W)

5. Hong Jong Chan (Dear My Friends)

Best Scriptwriting

1. Kang Eun Kyung (Romantic Doctor)

2. Kim Eun Sook (Goblin)

3. No Hee Kyung (Dear My Friends)

4. Park Hae Young (Oh Haeyoung Again)

5. Song Jae Jung (W)

Top Excellence Actor

1. Gong Yoo (Goblin)

2. Nam Goongmin (Chief Kim)

3. Park Bogum (Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds)

4. Jo Jongsuk (Jealousy Incarnate)

5. Han Seokkyu (Romantic Doctor)

Top Excellence Actress

1. Kim Goeun (Goblin)

2. Kim Haneul (On the Way to the Airport)

3. Park Boyoung (Strong Woman Do Bongsoon)

4. Park Shinhye (Doctors)

5. Seo Hyunjin (Oh Haeyoung Again)

Best New Actor

1. Gong Myung (Drinking Solo)

2. Kim Minseok (Doctors)

3. Kim Minjae (Romantic Doctor)

4. Jisoo (Strong Woman Do Bongsoon)

5. Jinyoung (Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds)

Best New Actress

1. Kang Hanna (Moon Lovers)

2. Gong Seungyeon (God of Noodles)

3. Nana (The Good Wives)

4. Minah (Beautiful Gongshim)

5. Lee Seyoung (Laurel Tree Tailors).

Best Picture

1. The Wailing

2. Age of Shadows

3. Train to Busan

4. The Handmaiden

5. Asura

Best Director

1. Kim Seungsoo (Asura)

2. Kim Jiwoon (Age of Shadows)

3. Na Hongjin (The Wailing)

4. Park Chanwook (The Handmaiden)

5. Han Sangsoo (On the Beach at Night Alone)

Best New Director

1. Yeon Sangho (Train to Busan)

2. Yoon Gaeun (The World of Us)

3. Lee Yoseob (The Queen of Crime)

4. Lee Jooyoung (The Single Rider)

5. Lee Hyunjoo (Our Love Story)

Best Screenplay

1. The Wailing (Na Hongjin)

2. Age of Shadows (Lee Jimin/Park Joongdae)

3. The Handmaiden (Park Chanwook/Joon Seokyung)

4. Asura (Kim Seongsoo)

5. The World of Us (Yoon Gaeun)

Top Excellence Actor

1. Kwak Dowon (The Wailing)

2. Song Kangho (Age of Shadows)

3. Yoo Haejin (Luck Key)

4. Lee Byunghun (Master)

5. Ha Jungwoo (Tunnel)

Top Excellence Actress

1. Kim Minhee (The Handmaiden)

2. Kim Hyesoo (Goodbye Single)

3. Son Yejin (The Last Princess)

4. Yoon Yeojung (The Bacchus Lady)

5. Han Yeri (The Worst Woman)

Supporting Actor

1. Kim Euisung (Train to Busan)

2. Ma Dongseok (Train to Busan)

3. Bae Sungwoo (The King)

4. Uhm Taegoo (Age of Shadows)

5. Jo Jinwoong (The Handmaiden)

Supporting Actress

1. Kim Sojin (The King)

2. Ra Miran (The Last Princess)

3. Bae Doona (Tunnel)

4. Chun Woohee (The Wailing)

5. Han Jimin (Age of Shadows)

New Actor

1. Do Kyungsoo (Hyung)

2. Ryu Junyeol (The King)

3. Woo Dohwan (Master)

4. Ji Changwook (Fabricated City)

5. Han Jaeyoung (Retrial)

New Actress

1. Kim Taeri (The Handmaiden)

2. Kim Hwanhee (The Wailing)

3. Yoona (Cooperation)

4. Lee Sanghee (Our Love Story)

5. Choi Sooin (The World of Us).