FOTO: Cieee, Song Hye Kyo Dihadiahi Bantal Couple oleh Joong Ki

Kyo updated a picture last night, but deleted immediately😂I think because she posted wrong account, she wanted to post on private account🙊She pointed this man cartoon pillow, and wrote:" Brother, good night🌙"!!!🤓These are KiKyo Cartoon pillows, right?👰🏻🤵🏻Show couple Love 💑❤️ 💑 #spreadlove #songsongcouple #songsongcouplefever #Kikyoisreal #kikyo#songsonglove #kikyocouple 👫 #kikyofans #songjoongki #songsongcouple💕💕#songhyekyo #宋慧喬 #宋慧乔 #宋仲基 #宋宋cp #雙宋 #love #송송 #송혜교 #송중기

A post shared by I am a Chinese💃🏻🇨🇳 (@amyyyy8023) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT