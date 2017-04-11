LIRIK LAGU: The Chainsmokers - Young

JAKARTA - The Chainsmokers kembali hadir lewat karya terbaru yaitu album studio perdananya yanh berjudul "Memories .... Do Not Open" pada 7 April 2017. Mereka turut merilis salah satu single berjudul Young yang memberikan suasana berbeda dari sebelumnya.

Young dibuka dengan irama akustik dan masuk unsur EDM khas mereka di bagian bridge dan reff. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kesadaran dan penyesalan dalam kegagalan hubungan asmara di usia dan pemikiran yang dianggap masih muda.

Yuk simak lirik Young berikut ini.

Young

We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love

Fought about anything, everything that did is function

But we just gotta own that shit

Don't let it go like this

Maybe we can go from this, yeah

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young

Yeah, it's hard when you're young

Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs

Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction

At least we both know that shit

We just gotta own that shit

I hope that we can go from this, yeah

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young

Yeah, it's hard when you're young

Yeah, yeah, it's hard when you're young

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young

I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over

Say what you want, but it's hard when you're young

I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over

You say what you want, but it's hard when you're young