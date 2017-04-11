LIRIK LAGU: The Chainsmokers - Young

JAKARTA - The Chainsmokers kembali hadir lewat karya terbaru yaitu album studio perdananya yanh berjudul "Memories .... Do Not Open" pada 7 April 2017. Mereka turut merilis salah satu single berjudul Young yang memberikan suasana berbeda dari sebelumnya.
Young dibuka dengan irama akustik dan masuk unsur EDM khas mereka di bagian bridge dan reff. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kesadaran dan penyesalan dalam kegagalan hubungan asmara di usia dan pemikiran yang dianggap masih muda.
Yuk simak lirik Young berikut ini.
Young
We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love
Fought about anything, everything that did is function
But we just gotta own that shit
Don't let it go like this
Maybe we can go from this, yeah
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
Yeah, it's hard when you're young
Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs
Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction
At least we both know that shit
We just gotta own that shit
I hope that we can go from this, yeah
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
Yeah, it's hard when you're young
Yeah, yeah, it's hard when you're young
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over
Say what you want, but it's hard when you're young
I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over
You say what you want, but it's hard when you're young