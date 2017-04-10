LIRIK LAGU : Harry Styles - Sign of the Times

Rima Wahyuningrum | Senin, 10 April 2017 - 10:00 wib
Harry Styles (Foto: Billboard)

Harry Styles (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Harry Styles menambah jajaran personnel One Direction yang berkarier solo dimana hiatus bandnya. Ia baru saja menelurkan single berjudul Sign of the Times pada 7 April 2017.

Sign of the Times ini mencermimkan gaya dan selera musik asli dari Harry sendiri. Jauh dari jenis musik saat bersama One Direction, ia memberikan nada di era 70an seperti Katya David Bowie yang ia idolakan. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini : 

Just stop your crying

It's a sign of the times

Welcome to the final show

Hope you're wearing your best clothes

 

You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky

You look pretty good down here

But you ain't really good

 

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

 

Just stop your crying

It's a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

It'll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

 

Just stop your crying

Have the time of your life

Breaking through the atmosphere

And things are pretty good from here

 

Remember, everything will be alright

We can meet again somewhere

Somewhere far away from here

 

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

 

Just stop your crying

It's a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

Baby, it will be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

 

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets, the bullets?

 

We don't talk enough

We should open up

Before it's all too much

Will we ever learn?

We've been here before

It's just what we know

 

Stop your crying, baby

It's a sign of the times

We gotta get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to—we got to—away

We got to—we got to—away

We got to—we got to—away

(edi)
Berita Rekomendasi Lirik Lagu
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Harry Styles - Sign of the Times LIRIK LAGU : Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
    LIRIK LAGU : Harry Styles - Sign of the Times

    Harry Styles menambah jajaran personnel One Direction yang berkarier solo dimana hiatus bandnya.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Raisa & Isyana Sarasvati - Anganku Anganmu LIRIK LAGU: Raisa & Isyana Sarasvati - Anganku Anganmu
    LIRIK LAGU: Raisa & Isyana Sarasvati - Anganku Anganmu

    Kolaborasi memggemparkan industri musik Indonesia datang dari Raisa dan Isyana Sarasvati.

  • Musik
    Berawal dari Instagram, Bening Ayu Akhirnya Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah Berawal dari Instagram, Bening Ayu Akhirnya Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah
    Berawal dari Instagram, Bening Ayu Akhirnya Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah

    Kolaborasi Bening Ayu dengan Souljah rupanya dimulai dari hal sesederhana komentar di Instagram.

  • Musik
    Tutup Acara, Souljah Gandeng Band Lain Nyanyikan Mars Braddasouljah Tutup Acara, Souljah Gandeng Band Lain Nyanyikan Mars Braddasouljah
    Tutup Acara, Souljah Gandeng Band Lain Nyanyikan Mars Braddasouljah

    Souljah menutup acara ulang tahun ke-19 mereka dengan menyatukan para performer yang bermain sebelum dan bersama mereka.

  • Musik
    Sambut Souljah, Kumandang Mars Braddasouljah Getarkan Panggung Sambut Souljah, Kumandang Mars Braddasouljah Getarkan Panggung
    Sambut Souljah, Kumandang Mars Braddasouljah Getarkan Panggung

    Kehadiran dan kepergian Souljah diikuti para Braddasouljah dengan khidmat meskipun suasana panggung tengah sangat panas.

  • Musik
    Bening Ayu 'Rising Star' Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah, Nih Lagunya Bening Ayu 'Rising Star' Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah, Nih Lagunya
    Bening Ayu 'Rising Star' Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah, Nih Lagunya

    Harapan alumni Rising Star Indonesia, Bening Ayu, jadi nyata.

  • Musik
    Keren, Pearl Jam Masuk ke Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Keren, Pearl Jam Masuk ke Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
    Keren, Pearl Jam Masuk ke Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Sang legenda pun kini mendapatkan hasil dari karyanya yang menemani setiap pendengar musik dunia.

  • Musik
    Sederet Band Indie "Panaskan" Panggung Ultah ke-19 Souljah Sederet Band Indie "Panaskan" Panggung Ultah ke-19 Souljah
    Sederet Band Indie "Panaskan" Panggung Ultah ke-19 Souljah

    Acara yang digelar di bilangan Ampera, Jakarta Selatan itu langsung dibuat panas.

  • Musik
    Waduh, Personel Sebut Souljah Tak Lagi Penting Waduh, Personel Sebut Souljah Tak Lagi Penting
    Waduh, Personel Sebut Souljah Tak Lagi Penting

    Said, salah satu personel Souljah memberikan pernyataan mengejutkan di hari ulang tahun bandnya yang ke-19 tahun.

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
LIRIK LAGU : Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
LIRIK LAGU: Raisa & Isyana Sarasvati - Anganku Anganmu
Berawal dari Instagram, Bening Ayu Akhirnya Kolaborasi Bareng Souljah
Tutup Acara, Souljah Gandeng Band Lain Nyanyikan Mars Braddasouljah
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload