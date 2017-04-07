Nih Nominasi Lengkap MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Lidya Hidayati | Jum'at, 7 April 2017 - 11:22 wib
LOS ANGELES – MTV kembali menggelar ajang penghargaannya untuk insan perfilman, yakni MTV Movie Awards. Bedanya, perhelatan kali ini digabung dengan penghargaan untuk insan TV sehingga menjadi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017.

Menyusul perubahan acara, format penghargaan pun diubah. MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 akan memberikan penghargaan berdasarkan kategori TV dan Film, bukan gender laki-laki dan perempuan seperti ajang penghargaan umumnya.

Untuk kategori film, nominasi Best Actor mempertemukan nama-nama besar seperti Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), dan Hugh Jackman (Logan).

Sementara dari Best Actor untuk kategori TV mempertemukan Mandy Moore (This is Us), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), dan lainnya.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 akan diselenggarakan pada 7 Mei mendatang di Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles dengan Adam Devine sebagai host. Berikut adalah daftar lengkap nominasi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 dilansir Billboard, Jumat (7/4/2017):

KATEGORI FILM:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)     

Get Out (Universal Pictures)   

Logan (20th Century Fox)       

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)     

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE 

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures) 

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)       

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)  

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)     

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

BEST KISS      

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)     

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment) 

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)     

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox) 

BEST VILLAIN    

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)     

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)  

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HERO       

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)   

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)      

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)     

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)  

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM  

Get Out (Universal Pictures)   

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)      

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)   

Mr. Robot (USA)

KATEGORI TV:

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

Atlanta (FX)   

Game of Thrones (HBO) 

Insecure (HBO) 

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)     

This Is Us (NBC)      

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW   

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)  

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)  

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)     

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)   

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC) 

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST HOST      

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)       

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)    

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central) 

BEST DOCUMENTARY      

13TH (Netflix) 

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)    

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION      

America’s Got Talent (NBC)    

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) 

The Bachelor (ABC)    

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE      

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)    

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)    

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)  

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)    

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)   

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO) 

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)      

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures) 

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)     

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)      

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz  

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae        

Riz Ahmed      

Yara Shahidi  

BEST DUO        

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)  

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)  

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)  

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)     

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)    

BEST AMERICAN STORY    

Blackish (ABC) 

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)      

Jane the Virgin (The CW)      

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

(FHM)
