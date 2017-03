FOTO: Sederet Bintang Hollywood Ramaikan Film Terbaru Iko Uwais

We start shooting Triple Threat next month. I get to work with an incredible cast. Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen, Celina Jade, Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Michael Bisping, Jeeja Yanin and some other very cool people. This is going to be one serious action movie.

