Dira Sugandi Kenang Momen Duet Bersama Andrea Bocelli

I will have to admit that this wasn't my best performance. In fact it was probably one of my worst. I was really nervous and feeling stressed out. It's @andreabocelliofficial !!! 😭😭😭 I was a huge fan and it was my mom's long-time prayer to see me singing together with him. So you cannot imagine the pressure I felt, I couldn't even feel my legs! But the man had so much love in his heart, he helped me get through the song and he even lifted me up in the end of the song! πŸ˜„ Never for a second The Maestro had looked at me any less. He is for me, without any doubts one of the most beautiful soul on this planet. Thank you so much for the experience, I am forever grateful. I do believe that it was the power of my mom's prayer that made it all happen. πŸ™πŸΎβ€οΈ . . . #throwback #tbt #andreabocelli #blessed #grateful

A post shared by DIRA (@dirasugandi) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT