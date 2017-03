FOTO: Unggah Kutipan Hadist, Lindsay Lohan Kembali Bikin Heboh Netizen

"Women are not created weaker but more generous than men. They are created more beautiful and less fierce, as beauty hates to hurt and harm others. That is why they seem weak to people, but in reality they are not. Angels are the strongest of created beings, and women are closer to the angelic nature than men, as they are readier than men to carry angelic light" - Prophet Mohammed - happy women's day ❤️

