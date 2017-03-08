LIRIK LAGU: Imagine Dragon - Believer

Imagine Dragon (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Imagine Dragon menyapa penggemar pada tahun ini lewat single Believer. Rencananya lagu ini akan masuk dalam album studio ketiga mereka yang akan dirilis musim semi nanti.

Sejak perilisan hingga saat ini, single kisah cinta berirama rock ini telah masuk dalam urutan ke 43 di tangga lagu Billboard 100. Yuk simak single Believer berikut ini.

First things first

I'ma say all the words inside my head

I'm fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh

The way that things have been, oh-ooh

Second thing second

Don't you tell me what you think that I can be

I'm the one at the sail, I'm the master of my sea, oh-ooh

The master of my sea, oh-ooh

 

I was broken from a young age

Taking my sulking to the masses

Writing my poems for the few

That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me

Singing from heart ache from the pain

Take up my message from the veins

Speaking my lesson from the brain

Seeing the beauty through the...

 

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

 

Third things third

Send a prayer to the ones up above

All the hate that you've heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh

Your spirit up above, oh-ooh

 

I was choking in the crowd

Living my brain up in the cloud

Falling like ashes to the ground

Hoping my feelings, they would drown

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like...

 

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

 

Last things last

By the grace of the fire and the flames

You're the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh

The blood in my veins, oh-ooh

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like...

 

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

 

