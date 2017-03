Penampilan Sempurna Afgan & Kirk Whalum di Java Jazz 2017 Ternyata Tanpa Latihan

It's an honour to have the legendary Kirk Whalum join the stage last night. He came all the way from Memphis, Tennesse and was humble enough to do our show. We didn't have any rehearsal, so what you saw on the stage was pure improv. What a talent! By the way, Kirk was the one who soloed in Whitney Houston's 'I will always love you'. It was a pleasure performing with him! Thank you Java Jazz Festival for this opportunity. #SIDESLiveatJavaJazzFestival

A post shared by Afgan (@afgansyah.reza) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:11am PST