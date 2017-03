LIRIK LAGU: Tommy Page - A Shoulder to Cry On

LOS ANGELES – Kematian mendadak Tommy Page tentunya membuat para fans dan sahabat-sahabat terdekatnya kaget. Sebagai musisi andal di kancah Hollywood, tentunya karyanya juga dikenang dengan baik. Tommy pun memiliki beberapa karya yang membuat namanya besar di industri musik Negeri Paman Sam tersebut.

Selain I’ll Be Your Everything, nama Tommy Page juga mencapai puncak karirnya setelah merilis lagu berjudul A Shoulder to Cry On. Lagu tersebut menceritakan perasaan seseorang yang ingin menjadi tempat berkeluh kesah bagi seseorang yang disayanginya. Berikut lirik lengkap lagu A Shoulder to Cry On tersebut.

Life is full of lots of up and downs

And the distance feels further

When you're headed for the ground

And there is nothing more painful than to let your feelings take you down

It's so hard to know the way you feel inside

When there's many thoughts and feelings that you hide

But you might feel better if you let me walk with you By your side

And when you need a shoulder to cry on

When you need a friend to rely on

When the whole world is gone

You won't be alone, cause I'll be there

I'll be your shoulder to cry on I'll be there

I'll be a friend to rely on

When the whole world is gone

You won't be alone, cause I'll be there

All of the times when everything is wrong

And you're feeling like

There's no use going on

You can't give it up

I hope you work it out and carry on

Side by side,

With you till the end

I'll always be the one to firmly hold your hand

No matter what is said or done

Our love will always continue on

Everyone needs a shoulder to cry on

Everyone needs a friend to rely on

When the whole world is gone

You won't be alone cause I'll be there

I'll be your shoulder to cry on

I'll be there

I'll be the one you rely on

When the whole world's gone

You won't be alone

'Cause I'll be there