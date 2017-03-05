Lirik Lagu Legendaris Tommy Page I'll Be Your Everything

LOS ANGELES – Dunia digemparkan dengan kabar kematian mendadak Tommy Page. Kabar tersebut pun tidak disangka-sangka oleh keluarga dan teman-teman terdekatnya. Tommy Page meninggal dunia di usia 46 tahun.

Tommy dikenal sebagai salah satu musisi senior yang telah berjasa dalam melahirkan beberapa musisi hebat Hollywood lainnya seperti Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster dan Green Day.

Tentunya, Tommy sendiri punya karya yang membuatnya dikenang oleh para penikmat musik, salah satunya lagu hits berjudul I’ll Be Your Everything, yang berhasil mewujudkan impiannya untuk memuncaki tangga lagu Billboard. Berikut lirik lagu manis yang meroketkan nama Tommy tersebut.

So long that I've waited for a girl

To come into my life and in my world

I can't explain my feelings for you

I guess you're just all my dreams come true





And I'll be your lover, your lover

And I'll be your best friend, oh I'll be your friend

I'll be there when you're needing me, when you need me

I'll be your everything, your everything

[Chorus]

I'll be your everything

I'll be all that you want and all that you need

I'll be your everything

I'll give you all that I have, my love, my life, and me

I'll be your everything

Now that we're together at last

We shouldn't think about our problems in the past

'Cause true love takes a miracle to find

I guess that I've been blessed 'cause I've got you by my side

And I'll be your lover, your lover

And I'll be your best friend, oh I'll be your friend

I'll be there when you're needing me, when you need me

I'll be your everything, your everything

[Chorus]

When you're lost and you're down

And you're seeing darkness

And there's no one there that can be found

Just turn around





I'll be there holding out my arms for you

Just reach for me, I'll be the one to set you free

I'll lift you up when you're feeling down

I'll make your whole world turn around

I'll give my heart and soul to you

To let you know this love is true