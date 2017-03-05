Lirik Lagu Legendaris Tommy Page I'll Be Your Everything

LOS ANGELES – Dunia digemparkan dengan kabar kematian mendadak Tommy Page. Kabar tersebut pun tidak disangka-sangka oleh keluarga dan teman-teman terdekatnya. Tommy Page meninggal dunia di usia 46 tahun.
Tommy dikenal sebagai salah satu musisi senior yang telah berjasa dalam melahirkan beberapa musisi hebat Hollywood lainnya seperti Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster dan Green Day.
Tentunya, Tommy sendiri punya karya yang membuatnya dikenang oleh para penikmat musik, salah satunya lagu hits berjudul I’ll Be Your Everything, yang berhasil mewujudkan impiannya untuk memuncaki tangga lagu Billboard. Berikut lirik lagu manis yang meroketkan nama Tommy tersebut.
So long that I've waited for a girl
To come into my life and in my world
I can't explain my feelings for you
I guess you're just all my dreams come true
And I'll be your lover, your lover
And I'll be your best friend, oh I'll be your friend
I'll be there when you're needing me, when you need me
I'll be your everything, your everything
[Chorus]
I'll be your everything
I'll be all that you want and all that you need
I'll be your everything
I'll give you all that I have, my love, my life, and me
I'll be your everything
Now that we're together at last
We shouldn't think about our problems in the past
'Cause true love takes a miracle to find
I guess that I've been blessed 'cause I've got you by my side
And I'll be your lover, your lover
And I'll be your best friend, oh I'll be your friend
I'll be there when you're needing me, when you need me
I'll be your everything, your everything
[Chorus]
When you're lost and you're down
And you're seeing darkness
And there's no one there that can be found
Just turn around
I'll be there holding out my arms for you
Just reach for me, I'll be the one to set you free