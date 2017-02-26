Siap Jadi Saksi Pemenang Oscar 2017? Intip Dulu Nominasinya di Sini

Ainun Fika Muftiarini | Minggu, 26 Februari 2017 - 19:09 wib
Oscar (Foto: Indiwire)

LOS ANGELES – Tinggal beberapa jam lagi, penghargaan film paling bergengsi di dunia Oscar 2017 akan digelar. Sejumlah nomine pun sudah diumumkan oleh Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Dalam daftar nominasi Oscar 2017, film La La Land memimpin perolehan dengan 11 kategori. Sementara, film Moonlight dan Arrival membuntuti dengan perolehan delapan nominasi.

Lantas siapa saja yang akan jadi pemenang Oscar 2017? Ikuti terus update-nya di Okezone.  Namun sebelum itu, berikut daftar nominasi lengkap Oscar 2017.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving 

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress 

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences 

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival 

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Fences, August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion, Luke Davis

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins with story by Tarell Alvin McCranley

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle 

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman 

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Cinematography 

Arrival 

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie 

La La Land

Best Visual Effects 

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs 

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing 

Timecode

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle 

Zootopia

Best Film Editing 

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water 

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

(fik)
