LIRIK LAGU: The Chainsmokers feat Coldplay - Something Just Like This

JAKARTA - Kolaborasi unik tercipta antara dua grup yang tengah digandrungi saat ini yakni The Chainsmokers dan Coldplay. Pada 22 Febuari 2017 duo EDM tersebut merilis single kolaborasinya berjudul Something Just Like This dengan sebuah video lirik di akun YouTube mereka.

Dua grup tersebut telah menampilkan aksi panggung perdananya dalam ajang BRITs Awards 2017 pada hari yang sama dan membuat publik terkejut. Musik EDM khas The Chainsmokers terasa unik saat dipadukan dengan suara vokal Chris Martin untuk lagu cinta berjudul Something Just Like This. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spiderman's control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don't see myself upon that list

But she said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

I want something just like this

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

And Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

She said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can miss

I want something just like this

I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this