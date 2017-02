FOTO: Foto Seksi Masih Ada, Lindsay Lohan Dihujat Netizen

"If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that strength lies." -Mother Teresa - for me I support all people. We all must do the same. πŸ™ŒπŸ™ŒπŸ½

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PST