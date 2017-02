Tak Pernah Sepi Job, Nih Rahasia Krisdayanti

#Repost @russelmiracle with @repostapp ・・・ If you think you've seen anything, think again. Go secure your seats now... See you in Kuala Lumpur! Photocred; Photographed by @awie Styled by @carendelano Wardrobe by @gapluxury #krisdayanti #kd #kualalumpur #concert #concertromansakrisdayanti2017 #neobel #malaysia #indonesia #diva #pop

A post shared by Krisdayanti (@krisdayantilemos) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:37pm PST