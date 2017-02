FOTO: Namanya Dicatut untuk Menipu, Rossa Pilih Fokus Promosi Single

Beyond happy to finally share this special song with all of you today! It was an amazing experience to challenge myself and my team to work with great people to come up with this new sound of mine. Enjoy this song by downloading/ streaming it legally on these stores and I truly hope you love the song as much as I do! And dont forget to check the movie clip on Youtube,like and subscribe ❤

A post shared by Rossa (@itsrossa910) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:12am PST