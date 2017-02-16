LIRIK LAGU : Maroon 5 - Cold Feat Future

LOS ANGELES - Maroon 5 kembali hadir dengan lagu tentang cinta lewat karya terbaru berjudul Cold (feat. Future). Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Febuari 2017, tepat di hari kasih sayang. Namun, isi lagu tersebut sejatinya tak menggambarkan kisah cinta yang sedang berbunga-bunga.
Cold bercerita tentang perjalanan cinta yang dingin dan membuat status hubungan kekasih yang membingungkan. Yuk simak 'dinginnya' perjalanan cinta lewat lirik lagunya berikut ini.
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don't know you anymore
I don't understand why you're so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there's something going on
I don't understand why you're so cold
Are we taking time or a time out?
I can't take the in between
Asking me for space here in my house
You know how to fuck with me
Acting like we're not together
After everything that we've been through
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
Distant when we're kissing
Feel so different
Baby tell me how did you get so...
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don't know you anymore
I don't understand why you're so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there's something going on
I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don't understand why you're so cold
What you holdin' on, holdin' on for?
If you wanna leave just leave
Why you wanna bite your tongue for?
The silence is killing me
Acting like we're not together
If you don't want this, then what's the use?
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
Distant (oh) when we're kissing (yeah)
Feel so different (yeah)
Baby tell me how did you get so...
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don't know you anymore
I don't understand why you're so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there's something going on
I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah
(So cold it's colder)
Woah yeah
(So cold it's colder)
Woah yeah
(So cold it's colder)
I don't understand why you're so cold
Never thought that you were like this
I took the tag off of major prices
I just spent half a mill' on a chandelier
Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah
Tryna stay, and I leave
Saying that you need some time to breath
Thinking that I'm sleeping on the four letter word