LIRIK LAGU : Maroon 5 - Cold Feat Future

Rima Wahyuningrum | Kamis, 16 Februari 2017 - 18:01 wib
LOS ANGELES - Maroon 5 kembali hadir dengan lagu tentang cinta lewat karya terbaru berjudul Cold (feat. Future). Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Febuari 2017, tepat di hari kasih sayang. Namun, isi lagu tersebut sejatinya tak menggambarkan kisah cinta yang sedang berbunga-bunga.

Cold bercerita tentang perjalanan cinta yang dingin dan membuat status hubungan kekasih yang membingungkan. Yuk simak 'dinginnya' perjalanan cinta lewat lirik lagunya berikut ini.

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold

 

Are we taking time or a time out?

I can't take the in between

Asking me for space here in my house

You know how to fuck with me

Acting like we're not together

After everything that we've been through

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?

 

Distant when we're kissing

Feel so different

Baby tell me how did you get so...

 

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

 

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don't understand why you're so cold

 

What you holdin' on, holdin' on for?

If you wanna leave just leave

Why you wanna bite your tongue for?

The silence is killing me

Acting like we're not together

If you don't want this, then what's the use?

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?

 

Distant (oh) when we're kissing (yeah)

Feel so different (yeah)

Baby tell me how did you get so...

 

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

 

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

I don't understand why you're so cold

 

Never thought that you were like this

I took the tag off of major prices

I just spent half a mill' on a chandelier

Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah

Tryna stay, and I leave

Saying that you need some time to breath

Thinking that I'm sleeping on the four letter word

But the four letter word don't sleep

We goin' two separate ways

You ain't been actin' the same

You gotta go, but where your heart used to be

You gold dig every day

I switched the four door to the two door

'Cause I can't let my driver hear what you say

Girl I tried to give you space

 

Baby tell me how did you get so

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold

 

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

Woah yeah

(So cold it's colder)

I don't understand why you're so cold

