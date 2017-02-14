LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley

JAKARTA - Katy Perry kembali menelurkan karya terbaru di bulan kasih sayang ini lewat single berjudul Chained to the Rhythm. Dengan menggandeng cucu dari musisi legenda Bob Marley yakni Skip Marley.

Lagu tersebut telah dibawakan dalam ajang Grammy Awards ke-59 di Staples Center, Los Angeles, Amerika pada Minggu 12 Febuari 2017. Chained to the Rhythm menggambarkan musik pembangkit semangat ditambah dengan irama musik up-beat yang asik untuk berjoged. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

[Katy]

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

Aren't you lonely?

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough

Happily numb

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

(Aha)

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie, yeah

We think we're free (Aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie, yeah

We think we're free (Aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Are we tone deaf?

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we could do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

(Aha)

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie, yeah

We think we're free (Aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie, yeah

We think we're free (Aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Marley]

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire, ay

Up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions

(Woo!)

[Katy]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up (turn it up, turn it up), keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie (like a wasted zombie), yeah

We think we're free (Aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

It goes on and on and on

It goes on and on and on

It goes on and on and on

'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm