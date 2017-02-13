GRAMMY AWARDS 2017: Daftar Lengkap Pemenang

LOS ANGELES- Perhelatan Grammy Awards 2017 akhirnya berakhir. Seluruh pemenang dari setiap nominasi pun sudah diumumkan.

Di Grammy Awards yang ke-59 ini, Adele dan mendiang David Bowie sukses meraih lima piala. Untuk lebih lengkapnya, berikut daftar para pemenang Grammy Awards 2017.

Album Of The Year

25 – Adele

Record Of The Year

'Hello' - Adele

Song Of The Year

Hello - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello - Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 - Adele





Best Dance Recordin

Don't Let Me Down' - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin - Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Culcha Vulcha - Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

Blackstar - David Bowie

Best Metal Performance

'Dystopia' - Megadeth

Best Rock Song

'Blackstar' - David Bowie

Best Rock Album

Tell Me I'm Pretty' - Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

Blackstar – David Bowie

Best R&B Performance

Cranes In The Sky – Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Angel - Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

Lake By The Ocean - Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live - Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance

No Problem - Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Hotline Bling – Drake

Best Rap Song

Hotline Bling - Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper

Best Country Solo Performance

My Church - Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jolene - Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song

Humble And Kind - Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album

A Sailor's Guide To Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Best New Age Album

White Sun II - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' - John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Take Me To The Alley - Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Country For Old Men - John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom - Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac - Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Provides - Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Losing My Religion - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Love Remains - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album

Hymns - Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album

Un Besito Mas - Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

ilevitable - ile

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) - Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

Donde Están? - Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best American Roots Performance

House Of Mercy - Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song

Kid Sister - Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album

This Is Where I Live - William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album

Coming Home - O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album

Porcupine Meat - Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Last Days Of Oakland - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

Undercurrent - Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

E Walea - Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album

Sing Me Home - Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children's Album

Infinity Plus One - Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox - Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album

Talking For Clapping' - Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead - (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Can't Stop The Feeling! - Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake

Best Instrumental Compositio

Spoken At Midnight - Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

You And I - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Flintstones - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package

Blackstar - Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)





Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 - Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes

Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along - Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)





Best Historical Album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)

'Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959'

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Blackstar - David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers;





Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) - André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Surround Sound Album

'Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement'





Best Engineered Album, Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles - Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Best Choral Performance

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich- Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Schumann & Berg

Best Classical Compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway





Best Music Video

Formation- Beyoncé





Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years - (The Beatles)