GRAMMY AWARDS 2017: Daftar Lengkap Pemenang

LOS ANGELES- Perhelatan Grammy Awards 2017 akhirnya berakhir. Seluruh pemenang dari setiap nominasi pun sudah diumumkan.
Di Grammy Awards yang ke-59 ini, Adele dan mendiang David Bowie sukses meraih lima piala. Untuk lebih lengkapnya, berikut daftar para pemenang Grammy Awards 2017.
Album Of The Year
25 – Adele
Record Of The Year
'Hello' - Adele
Song Of The Year
Hello - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance
Hello - Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 - Adele
Best Dance Recordin
Don't Let Me Down' - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin - Flume
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Culcha Vulcha - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
Blackstar - David Bowie
Best Metal Performance
'Dystopia' - Megadeth
Best Rock Song
'Blackstar' - David Bowie
Best Rock Album
Tell Me I'm Pretty' - Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
Blackstar – David Bowie
Best R&B Performance
Cranes In The Sky – Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Angel - Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
Lake By The Ocean - Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway Live - Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance
No Problem - Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Hotline Bling – Drake
Best Rap Song
Hotline Bling - Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper
Best Country Solo Performance
My Church - Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jolene - Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Best Country Song
Humble And Kind - Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Best Country Album
A Sailor's Guide To Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Best New Age Album
White Sun II - White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' - John Scofield, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Take Me To The Alley - Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Country For Old Men - John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom - Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac - Chucho Valdés
Best Gospel Performance/Song
God Provides - Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Thy Will - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Losing My Religion - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Love Remains - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album
Hymns - Joey+Rory
Best Latin Pop Album
Un Besito Mas - Jesse & Joy
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
ilevitable - ile
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) - Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
Donde Están? - Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Best American Roots Performance
House Of Mercy - Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song
Kid Sister - Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
Best Americana Album
This Is Where I Live - William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album
Coming Home - O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album
Porcupine Meat - Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Last Days Of Oakland - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
Undercurrent - Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
E Walea - Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley
Best World Music Album
Sing Me Home - Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children's Album
Infinity Plus One - Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox - Carol Burnett
Best Comedy Album
Talking For Clapping' - Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Ahead - (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Star Wars: The Force Awakens - John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Can't Stop The Feeling! - Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake
Best Instrumental Compositio
Spoken At Midnight - Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
You And I - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Flintstones - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Recording Package
Blackstar - Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015 - Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
Best Album Notes
Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along - Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Best Historical Album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)
'Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959'
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Blackstar - David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers;
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording
Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) - André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
Best Surround Sound Album
'Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement'
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles - Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Best Opera Recording
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Best Choral Performance
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich- Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Schumann & Berg
Best Classical Compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Best Music Video
Formation- Beyoncé
Best Music Film
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years - (The Beatles) (fik)