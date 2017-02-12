Jangan Lewatkan Gelaran Bergengsi Grammy Awards Besok Pagi

LOS ANGELES – Pagelaran bergengsi Grammy Awards 2017 bakal dihelat di Staples Center, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat pada Minggu malam waktu setempat atau Senin 13 Februari 2017 pukul 05.00 WIB.

Host James Corden sedianya bakal memandu acara yang sudah dinanti-nanti jutaan orang. Jauh-jauh hari panitia juga sudah mengumumkan daftar 84 kategori berserta nominenya. 84 kategori tersebut dibagi-bagi berdasar genre musik.

Selain ada Generald Field yang memayungi award-award utama seperti Album of the Year dan Record of the Year, ada pula Pop Field, Dance/Electronic Music Field, Contemporary Instrumental Music Field, Rock Field, Alternative Field, R&B Field, Rap Field, Country Field, New Age Field, Jazz Field, hingga Children’s Field.

Berikut daftar Grammy Awards 2017 dilansir grammy.com:

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Best Pop Vocal Album:



25 — Adele Purpose — Justin Bieber Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande Confident — Demi Lovato This Is Acting — Sia



Best Pop Solo Performance: "Hello" — Adele "Hold Up" — Beyonce "Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber "Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson "Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:



"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "7 Years" — Lukas Graham "Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake "Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots



DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD



Best Dance Recording:



"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Never Be Like You" — Flume Featuring Kai "Rinse & Repeat" — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo "Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker



Best Dance/Electronic Album:



Skin — Flume Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre Epoch — Tycho Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega



CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:



Human Nature — Herb Alpert When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy



ROCK FIELD



Best Rock Performance:



"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes "Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White "Blackstar" — David Bowie "The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed "Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots



Best Metal Performance:



"Shock Me" — Baroness "Slivera" — Gojira "Rotting in Vain" — Korn "Dystopia" — Megadeth "The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery



Best Rock Song:



"Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) "Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead) "Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica "Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots) "My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)



Best Rock Album:



California — Blink-182 Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant Magma — Gojira Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco Weezer — Weezer



ALTERNATIVE FIELD



Best Alternative Music Album:



22, A Million — Bon Iver Blackstar — David Bowie The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead



R&B FIELD



Best R&B Performance:



"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid "Permission" — Ro James "I Do" — Musiq Soulchild "Needed Me" — Rihanna "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange



Best Traditional R&B Performance:



"The Three Of Me" — William Bell "Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid "Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway "Can't Wait" — Jill Scott



Best R&B Song:



"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake) "Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller) "Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna) "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) "Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)



Best Urban Contemporary Album:



Lemonade — Beyoncé Ology — Gallant We Are King — KING Malibu — Anderson .Paak Anti — Rihanna



Best R&B Album:



In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin Healing Season — Mint Condition Smoove Jones — Mya



RAP FIELD



Best Rap Performance:



"No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz "Panda" —Desiigner "Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne "All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared "That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West



Best Rap/Sung Performance:



"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar "Hotline Bling" — Drake "Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream "Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna



Best Rap Album: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul Major Key — DJ Khaled Views — Drake Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q The Life of Pablo — Kanye West



NEW AGE FIELD



Best New Age Album:



Orogen — John Burke Dark Sky Island — Enya Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo Rosetta — Vangelis White Sun II — White Sun



JAZZ FIELD



Best Improvised Jazz Solo:



"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist "In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist "We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist "I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album:



Sound Of Red — René Marie Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band



Best Jazz Instrumental Album:



Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio Dr. Um — Peter Erskine Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau Country For Old Men — John Scofield



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:



Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band



Best Latin Jazz Album:



Entre Colegas — Andy González Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta 30 - Trio Da Paz Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés



MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD



Best Music Video:



"Formation" — Beyoncé "River" — Leon Bridges "Up & Up" — Coldplay "Gosh" — Jamie XX "Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go



Best Music Film:



I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles) Lemonade — Beyoncé The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)