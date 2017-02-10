LIRIK LAGU: Gallant - Cave Me In (feat. Tablo & Eric Nam)

SEOUL - Satu lagi kolaborasi apik antara penyanyi Korea Selatan dan Amerika. Kali ini datang dari penyanyi R&B bernama Gallant yang menggandeng rapper Tablo 'EPIK HIGH' dan solois Eric Nam lewat lagu berjudul Cave Me In yang dirilis pada 26 Januari 2017.

Perpaduan irama R&B dan Hip Hop kental dalam lagu ini dan menjadikan lagu cinta ini menyentuh hati.

Yuk simak lirik lagu Cave Me In berikut ini.





You got me feeling like

Oh

You get me lifted like

Let's go

These flies on my window are winners in a losing game Dip, duck, roll, and hover They barely see a season change

While you and me live like birds on a power line Hands gripping, and our fingers fried God bless those northern lights And our own devices, babe Entropy multiplies Clock's ticking and i'm mortified 'cause in the back of my mind In the back of my hemisphere

Baby, i want you to cave me in

So maybe i won't have to admit it

Baby, i want you to cave me in

So maybe i won't ask to forget it

Love's either got you over heels or overdosed It's got you off your feet or on your toes It's got you out your seat or in your place It's got you digging it or your grave

Love's got you mad about or just about mad It's got you in a crush or it's got you in a crash What used to make your heart sing a hit, sing a smash Will make you want to hit, wanna smash Everything that you had into pieces But love becomes clear when in pieces

What you couldn't see and hear during peace is Why a heart becomes years into pieces Yeah

Gravity makes wonders

But it also doesn't seem to wait

Float like clouds on water

Or waves across an open plane

'cause you and me live like birds on a power line Hands slipping and our fingers fried God bless those northern lights And our own devices, babe Entropy multiplies Clocks ticking and i'm mortified 'cause in the back of my mind In the back of my hemisphere

Baby, i want you to cave me in

So, baby, i won't have to admit it

Baby, i want you to cave me in

So maybe i won't ask to forget it

I want it, i do

(girl, cave me in, i won't say it again, i want you) I want it, i do I want it, i do, do, do, do (girl, cave me in, i won't say it again, i want you)

I want it, i do

(girl, cave me in, i won't say it again, i want you) I want it, i do I want it, i do, do, do, do (just cave me in) Ooh yeah i, ooh yeah, i do