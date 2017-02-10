LIRIK LAGU: Mariah Carey - I Don't (feat. YG)

JAKARTA - Mariah Carey merilis single terbaru berjudul I Don't. Lagu yang digunakan untuk program televisi Mariah's World musim terarkhir tersebut resmi dirilis pada 3 Febuari 2017.

Kabarnya, lagu ini adalah kisah sakit hati Mariah untuk mantan tunangannya miliarder asal Australia James Parker. I Don't semakin menarik perhatian telinga pendengar musik lewat kolaborasi bersama rapper YG.

Yuk simak lirik lagu I Don't berikut ini.

Ladies & Gentlemen!

I know you love me

You just don't trust me

You don't understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me

You just don't trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah Somewhere in another life

We stole a moment in time Gave you everything that you needed

I was even down to repeat it Said you would always be mine Feeding me nothing but lies

I was so gone, I admit it Happy messed up for a minute

But I'm tired of cryin', no more tears Pity party of the year

Cold at night cause you're not here

Leaving you was my worst fear I was caught up, I was... blind You kept playin' with my... mind Told you I'm finished, gassed up the whip and...

Rear view, bye 'Cause when you love someone You just don't treat them bad You messed up all we had Probably think I'm coming back But I don't, I don't 'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you See, I used to love you But I don't, I don't 'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you But you don't mean nothing 'Cause I don't,

I don't I tried to make it work No matter how much it hurt You had to make it all about you Tell me why you go and do me like you do? I went from me and you To walking right out on you I know you want love, in your feelings Frontin' on me like your love was the realest And I'm tired of cryin', no more tears Pity party of the year Cold at night cause you're not here Leaving you was my worst fear

I was caught up, I was... blind You kept playin' with my... mind Told you I'm finished, gassed up the whip and... Rear view, bye 'Cause when you love someone

You just don't treat them bad You messed up all we had Probably think I'm coming back But I don't, I don't 'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you See, I used to love you But I don't, I don't 'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you But you don't mean nothing 'Cause I don't, I don't I know you love me

You just don't trust me You don't understand me But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey I know you love me You just don't trust me You need to understand me But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up Hold up, I just got you ring, for what? I put you in the game, now it's game over

Every time you went to the Louis store you got chauffeured Hold up, how you gon' leave that? Hold up, give me my ring back Never mind, you can keep that 'Cause every time you look at your ring, me, you gon' dream that I know you love me

You just don't trust me You don't understand me But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me You just don't trust me You need to understand me But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah 'Cause when you love someone You just don't treat them bad You messed up all we had Probably think I'm coming back

But I don't, I don't 'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you See,

I used to love you But I don't, I don't

'Cause boy I was buggin' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you But you don't mean nothing

'Cause I don't, I don't