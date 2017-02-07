Jadwal Lengkap Konser John Legend yang Bertajuk Darkness and Light

Vania Ika Aldida | Selasa, 7 Februari 2017 - 04:06 wib
John Legend (Foto: Facebook)

NEW YORK - Penyanyi asal Amerika, John Legend, akan segera menggelar konser bertajuk Darkness and Light pada awal Mei 2017 mendatang. Suami dari Chrissy Teigen ini juga dikabarkan akan memulai konsernya di Amerika Utara untuk menjadi awal perkenalan bagi album terbarunya yang berjudul sama.

Dilansir dari Thebombbox, pria 38 tahun ini diketahui akan mengelilingi 29 kota di Amerika Utara, mulai dari Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, dan lain-lain. Rencananya ia juga ia akan menutup konsernya di Essence Music Festival di New Orleans pada 30 Juni mendatang.

Untuk tiket, mulai Jumat 10 Februari 2017 besok masyarakat dikabarkan sudah dapat membelinya secara online. Bahkan penyanyi yang terkenal dengan album berjudul Ology, Gallant, dikabarkan akan ikut meramaikan tur Darkness and Light.

Berikut adalah jadwal perjalanan tur dari John Legend:

“Darkness and Light” Tour Dates:
May 12: Miami, Fla. | Bayfront Park Amphitheater
May 13: Clearwater, Fla. | Coachman Park
May 14: St. Augustine, Fla. | St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 16: Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
May 18: Nashville, Tenn. | Ascend Amphitheater
May 19: Atlanta, Ga. | Chastain Park Amphitheater
May 21: The Woodlands, Texas | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 22: Grand Prairie, Texas | Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
May 24: Phoenix, Arz. | Comerica Theatre
May 25: Santa Barbara, Calif. | Santa Barbara Bowl
May 27: Berkeley, Calif. | The Greek Theatre
May 28: Los Angeles, Calif. | The Greek Theatre
June 1: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
June 3: Woodinville, Wash. | Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 4: Woodinville, Wash. | Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 7: Minneapolis, Minn. | Northrop Auditorium
June 8: Milwaukee, Wisc. | Riverside Theater
June 10: Highland Park, Ill. | Ravinia Festival*
June 12: Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 13: Kansas City, Mo. | Starlight Theatre
June 15: Saint Louis, Mo. The Fabulous Fox Theatre
June 16: Rochester Hills, Mich. | Meadowbrook Amphitheater
June 17: Toronto, ON | Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
June 19: Boston, Mass. | Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 20: Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22: Camden, N.J. | BB&T Pavilion
June 23: Mashantucket, Conn. | Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
June 27: New York, N.Y. | Theater at Madison Square Garden
June 30: New Orleans, La. | Essence Festival

