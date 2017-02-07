Jadwal Lengkap Konser John Legend yang Bertajuk Darkness and Light

NEW YORK - Penyanyi asal Amerika, John Legend, akan segera menggelar konser bertajuk Darkness and Light pada awal Mei 2017 mendatang. Suami dari Chrissy Teigen ini juga dikabarkan akan memulai konsernya di Amerika Utara untuk menjadi awal perkenalan bagi album terbarunya yang berjudul sama.



Dilansir dari Thebombbox, pria 38 tahun ini diketahui akan mengelilingi 29 kota di Amerika Utara, mulai dari Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, dan lain-lain. Rencananya ia juga ia akan menutup konsernya di Essence Music Festival di New Orleans pada 30 Juni mendatang.

Untuk tiket, mulai Jumat 10 Februari 2017 besok masyarakat dikabarkan sudah dapat membelinya secara online. Bahkan penyanyi yang terkenal dengan album berjudul Ology, Gallant, dikabarkan akan ikut meramaikan tur Darkness and Light.

Berikut adalah jadwal perjalanan tur dari John Legend:



“Darkness and Light” Tour Dates:

May 12: Miami, Fla. | Bayfront Park Amphitheater

May 13: Clearwater, Fla. | Coachman Park

May 14: St. Augustine, Fla. | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 16: Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

May 18: Nashville, Tenn. | Ascend Amphitheater

May 19: Atlanta, Ga. | Chastain Park Amphitheater

May 21: The Woodlands, Texas | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 22: Grand Prairie, Texas | Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

May 24: Phoenix, Arz. | Comerica Theatre

May 25: Santa Barbara, Calif. | Santa Barbara Bowl

May 27: Berkeley, Calif. | The Greek Theatre

May 28: Los Angeles, Calif. | The Greek Theatre

June 1: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

June 3: Woodinville, Wash. | Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 4: Woodinville, Wash. | Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 7: Minneapolis, Minn. | Northrop Auditorium

June 8: Milwaukee, Wisc. | Riverside Theater

June 10: Highland Park, Ill. | Ravinia Festival*

June 12: Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 13: Kansas City, Mo. | Starlight Theatre

June 15: Saint Louis, Mo. The Fabulous Fox Theatre

June 16: Rochester Hills, Mich. | Meadowbrook Amphitheater

June 17: Toronto, ON | Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

June 19: Boston, Mass. | Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 20: Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22: Camden, N.J. | BB&T Pavilion

June 23: Mashantucket, Conn. | Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

June 27: New York, N.Y. | Theater at Madison Square Garden

June 30: New Orleans, La. | Essence Festival