Petra Sihombing Siap Menikah Tahun Depan

WE ARE GETTING MARRIED NEXT YEAR! And I'm shutting off my phone for a few weeks from tomorrow to finish my album. I'll only be available to contact by email. Wish us luck! δΈ€ For contact regarding our wedding: petrafirrina(at)gmail(dot)com δΈ€ For contact regarding business and music: petrasihombingofficial(at)gmail(dot)com

A photo posted by Petra Sihombing (@petra_sihombing) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:26am PST