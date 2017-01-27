LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch

JAKARTA - Little Mix kembali dengan single terbaru mereka pada awal tahun ini yang berjudul Touch. Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album terbaru mereka Glory Days pada November lalu.

Touch dikemas oleh Perrie Edwards cs dengan irama upbeat dan berisikan tentang cara menaklukkan wanita. Pada 19 Januari 2017 kemarin, girlband jebolan The X-Factor UK ini merilis video klip untuk lagu ini dengan menggandeng koreagrafer kenamaan Parris Gobel.

Yuk simak lirik Touch berikut ini :





You and I and nobody else

Feeling feelings I never felt

The way you got me under your spell

Don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation

Don't you keep it all to yourself

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

Photograph with no T-shirt on

Why you making me wait so long? (Wait so long)

I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell

But don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation

Don't you keep it all to yourself (To yourself)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week (knock me off my feet)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden (yeah)

Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel (feel)

And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions (yeah)

'Cause I know that this could be something real (ooh)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (hey)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Only a touch of your love)

Just a touch of your love (Want a touch of your)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, hey (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love, hey (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (oh yeah)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-ove