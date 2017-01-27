LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch

Rima Wahyuningrum | Sabtu, 28 Januari 2017 - 15:03 wib
0Komentar
Little Mix (Foto: Digital Spy)

Little Mix (Foto: Digital Spy)

JAKARTA - Little Mix kembali dengan single terbaru mereka pada awal tahun ini yang berjudul Touch. Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album terbaru mereka Glory Days pada November lalu.

Touch dikemas oleh Perrie Edwards cs dengan irama upbeat dan berisikan tentang cara menaklukkan wanita. Pada 19 Januari 2017 kemarin, girlband jebolan The X-Factor UK ini merilis video klip untuk lagu ini dengan menggandeng koreagrafer kenamaan Parris Gobel.

Yuk simak lirik Touch berikut ini :

 

You and I and nobody else

Feeling feelings I never felt

The way you got me under your spell

Don't you keep it all to yourself

 

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation

Don't you keep it all to yourself

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

 

Photograph with no T-shirt on

Why you making me wait so long? (Wait so long)

I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell

But don't you keep it all to yourself

 

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation

Don't you keep it all to yourself (To yourself)

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Just a touch, just a touch)

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week (knock me off my feet)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

 

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden (yeah)

Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel (feel)

And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions (yeah)

'Cause I know that this could be something real (ooh)

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your lo-ove (hey)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (body)

Just a touch of your lo-ove (Only a touch of your love)

Just a touch of your love (Want a touch of your)

 

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, hey (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love, hey (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body (oh yeah)

Just a touch of your love, hey

Just a touch of your lo-ove

(edh)
0 Komentar
0Komentar
Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Berita Rekomendasi Little Mix
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch
    LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch

    Little Mix kembali dengan single terbaru mereka pada awal tahun ini yang berjudul Touch

  • Musik
    Lala Karmela Pilih Nyanyi Ketimbang Main Film Lala Karmela Pilih Nyanyi Ketimbang Main Film
    Lala Karmela Pilih Nyanyi Ketimbang Main Film

    Keputusan penyanyi Lala Karmela untuk terjun ke layar lebar rupanya tak membuat dirinya untuk melepas karier di dunia musik

  • Musik
    Deretan Nama Musisi Panutan Nina Yunken Deretan Nama Musisi Panutan Nina Yunken
    Deretan Nama Musisi Panutan Nina Yunken

    Nina Yunken memiliki sederet nama musisi yang ia jadikan panutan dalam berkarya di industri musik Tanah Air

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: The Rain - Getir Menjadi Tawa Bila Kubersamanya LIRIK LAGU: The Rain - Getir Menjadi Tawa Bila Kubersamanya
    LIRIK LAGU: The Rain - Getir Menjadi Tawa Bila Kubersamanya

    Band The Rain kembali merilis single terbarunya yang dirilis pada 1 Januari 2017 berjudul Getir Menjadi Tawa Bila Kubersamanya

  • Musik
    Lagi Pengen, Penyanyi Ini Ungkap Ingin Dimanja Lagi Pengen, Penyanyi Ini Ungkap Ingin Dimanja
    Lagi Pengen, Penyanyi Ini Ungkap Ingin Dimanja

    Bintang sinetron sekaligus penyanyi dangdut Wika Salim akhirnya merasa lega setelah merilis lagu terbarunya yang berjudul Lagi Pengen.

  • Musik
    Melly Goeslaw Sampai Semedi Ciptakan Lagu untuk Krisdayanti Melly Goeslaw Sampai Semedi Ciptakan Lagu untuk Krisdayanti
    Melly Goeslaw Sampai Semedi Ciptakan Lagu untuk Krisdayanti

    Dalam menciptakan lagu untuk istri Raul Lemos ada ritual khusus yang dilakukan Melly Goeslow

  • Musik
    Serius Nyanyi, Raline Shah Siap Rilis Single Serius Nyanyi, Raline Shah Siap Rilis Single
    Serius Nyanyi, Raline Shah Siap Rilis Single

    Tak merasa puas dengan kariernya sebagai seorang aktris, Raline Shah ingin coba peruntungan di dunia tarik suara

  • Musik
    Ed Sheeran Ingin Albumnya Lebih Laku dari Adele Ed Sheeran Ingin Albumnya Lebih Laku dari Adele
    Ed Sheeran Ingin Albumnya Lebih Laku dari Adele

    Ed Sheeran mengakui bahwa Adele adalah salah satu rival terberatnya di industri musik

  • Musik
    KD Kenang Rasa 19 Tahun Lalu saat Nyanyi Lagu Ciptaan Melly Goeslow KD Kenang Rasa 19 Tahun Lalu saat Nyanyi Lagu Ciptaan Melly Goeslow
    KD Kenang Rasa 19 Tahun Lalu saat Nyanyi Lagu Ciptaan Melly Goeslow

    Krisdayanti kembali menunjukan eksistensinya. KD, sapaan akrabnya merilis singel lagu terbaru berjudul Dalam Kenangan

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
LIRIK LAGU: Little Mix - Touch
Lala Karmela Pilih Nyanyi Ketimbang Main Film
Deretan Nama Musisi Panutan Nina Yunken
LIRIK LAGU: The Rain - Getir Menjadi Tawa Bila Kubersamanya
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload