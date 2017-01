LIRIK LAGU: Martin Garrix feat Dua Lipa - Scared to be Lonely

JAKARTA - Sukses lewat lagu In The Name of Love bersama Bebe Rexa pada tahun lalu, kini Martin Garrix kembali merilis lagu baru dengan penyanyi wanita lainnya. Lewat single berjudul Scared to be Lonely, ia menggandeng solois Dua Lipa untuk membawakan lagu yang kental dengan irama musik EDM ciptaanya.

Lagu tersebut diluncurkan bersamaan dengan video klipnya. Scared to be Lonely mengisahkan tentang hubungan yang kerap diramaikan dengan pertengkaran tapi merasa masih saling butuh karena taku akan kesendirian. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

It was great at the very start

Hands on each other

Couldn't stand to be far apart

Closer the better

Now we're picking fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

Why we keep coming back for more

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Too much time, losing track of us

Where was the real?

Undefined, spiraling out of touch

Forgot how it feels

All the fucked up fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

It's like we keep coming back for more

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Scared to be lonely

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Eh, eh, scared to be lonely