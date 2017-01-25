Andien Beberkan Arti Nama Putranya, Anaku Askara Biru

JAKARTA - Perasaan bahagia masih menyelimuti pasangan Andini Aisyah Haryadi dan Irfan Wahyudi (Ippe) sejak kelahiran putra pertama mereka. Putra yang lahir pada Sabtu, 7 Januari 2017 tersebut diberi nama Anaku Askara Biru.

Andini menjelaskan arti nama dari putranya melalui akun instagram pribadinya pada Selasa, 24 Januari 2017. Menariknya, Andien dan Ippe memadukan Bahasa Jepang, Sansekerta, dan Bahasa Indonesia dalam nama putranya tersebut. Jika digambarkan secara umum, Anaku Askara Biru bisa diartikan sebagai cahaya kedamaian untuk menemukan kepercayaan.

Hal tersebut secara detail dijelaskannya dalam keterangan foto putranya yang belum genap berusia satu bulan tersebut. "Anaku, is a Japanese karate term that means 'A light from the South' or 'A peace from the South," tulisnya pada kalimat pertama.

"Askara in Sanskrit means light. May he be a light that lead into goodness," lanjutnya.

"Biru, is the color of throat chakra who always speaks about the truth, honesty, and understanding. To listen to his own voice. To listen to the stillness within and to express what needs to be expressed. Blue energy is pure, soothing, calming, and healing. It is a guiding energy, enabling you to find a sense of faith and trust," tulis Andien pada foto yang sama.

Tak lupa penyanyi yang tertarik dengan genre musik jazz tersebut juga menjelaskan bahwa panggilan untuk putranya adalah Kawa, yang notabennya merupakan nama sungai di Jepang.

Andien mengaku dirinya sangat dekat dengan alam, khususnya air. Selama berada di sekitar sungai maupun laut, Andien merasa bisa berkomunikasi dengan janin yang kala itu masih berada dalam kandungan.

"Kawa (his nickname), means river in Japanese. Along the way, in my pregnancy.. I felt such a strong connection with nature, especially water. I love to see the river stream, I felt like I could communicate with the baby inside me everytime I was in a river or a sea. We really hope we could grow Kawa close to nature. To inhale the beauty of this mother earth. To sense every single thing in life. #BELAHANJANTUNGKU," tutupnya.