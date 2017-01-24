Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Masuk Nominasi Film Terburuk 2016

Film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Masuk Nominasi Film Terburuk Sepanjang 2016. (Foto: Logo)

LOS ANGELES – Golden Raspberry Awards atau kerap disebut Razzies Awards baru saja mengumumkan daftar nominasinya. Sayang, para nomine yang ada di dalam ajang ini merupakan yang terburuk selama tahun 2016.

Razzies Awards merupakan sebuah ajang tahunan kebalikan dari Oscar yang sengaja memberikan penghargaan kepada industri film yang berpredikat terburuk sepanjang tahun untuk berbagai kategori. Tahun ini, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice bersama dengan Zoolander 2 difavoritkan menyabet piala sebagai film paling buruk di 2016.

Zoolander 2 menjadi yang paling banyak masuk ke dalam nominasi. Menyusul di belakangnya adalah film superhero besar asal DC Comics, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice dengan dua nominasi.

Banyak aspek dari Zoolander 2 yang mendapat kritikan dari para pengamat perfilman. Tak hanya jalan ceritanya saja yang kurang menarik, penampilan Ben Stiller dan Owen Wilson juga mendapat sorotan tajam para kritikus film.

Tak heran jika keduanya masuk ke dalam nominasi Razzies Awards tahun ini, berikut adalah daftar lengkap Razzies Awards yang dilansir dari The Guardian, Selasa (24/1/2017):

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt, London Has Fallen)

Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert de Niro (Dirty Grandpa)

Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

Worst Actress

Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day)

Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Naomi Watts (The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Shut-In)

Shailene Woodley (The Divergent Series: Allegiant)

Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)

Kate Hudson (Mother’s Day)

Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)

Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black)

Sela Ward (Independence Day: Resurgence)

Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage (Snowden)

Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)

Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)

Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & his BFF (baddest foe forever) Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals (Gods of Egypt)

Johnny Depp & his vomitously vibrant costume (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

The entire cast of once respected actors in Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & that same old worn out wig (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Ben Stiller & his BFF (barely funny friend) Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence)

Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt)

Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad