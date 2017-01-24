LIRIK LAGU : Alessia Cara - Scars to Your Beautiful

JAKARTA - Sukses lewat OST. Moana, Alessia Cara kembali memecahkan single miliknya dan betah duduk di Top 200 tangga lagu Billboard. Dalam video klipnya, ia menyisipkan pesan-pesan motivasi dengan mengumpulkan kuote dari beberapa orang.

Alessia mengemas lagu ini dengan irama pop yang bersemangat dengan beat memuncak dan karakter suara khasnya. Lewat lagu berjudul Scars to Your Beautiful ia memutar pola pikir orang yang ingin cantik menjadi percaya diri dengan tampil apa adanya. Yuk simak lirik lagunya dan dapatkan semangat untuk tetap menjadi cantik dengan apa adanya.

She just wants to be beautiful

She goes unnoticed, she knows no limits,

She craves attention, she praises an image,

She prays to be sculpted by the sculptor

Oh she don't see the light that's shining

Deeper than the eyes can find it

Maybe we have made her blind

So she tries to cover up her pain, and cut her woes away

'Cause covergirls don't cry after their face is made



But there's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful



She has dreams to be an envy, so she's starving

You know, "Covergirls eat nothing."

She says, "Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything."

"What's a little bit of hunger?"

"I could go a little while longer," she fades away

She don't see her perfect, she don't understand she's worth it

Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface

Ah oh, ah ah oh,

So to all the girls that's hurting

Let me be your mirror, help you see a little bit clearer

The light that shines within



There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful



No better you than the you that you are

(no better you than the you that you are)

No better life than the life we're living

(no better life than the life we're living)

No better time for your shine, you're a star

(no better time for your shine, you're a star)

Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful



There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing

The world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful