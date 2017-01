Netizen Kompak Bully Fans Young Lex di Instagram

It’s the game of life. Do I win or do I lose? One day they’re gonna shut the game down. I gotta have as much fun and go around the board as many times as I can before it’s my turn to leave. . . #Younglex #Yogs #ZeroOne #Takis

A photo posted by samuel alexander (@young_lex18) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:37am PST