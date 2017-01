Cerita Bahagia Acha Sinaga Tunangan dengan Andy Ambarita

that breathtaking moment when his down on bended knee in front of the guest to ask "will you marry me?" πŸ’β€οΈ oh thank you dear families and friends for coming, thank you for your support and prayers for the both of us. please share our moments with #achaandyengagement . β˜ΊοΈπŸ™πŸΌ

A photo posted by Maria Dyer A. (@achasinaga) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:05am PST