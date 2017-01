LIRIK LAGU : One Ok Rock - Take What You Want (feat. 5 Seconds of Summer)

JAKARTA - One Ok Rock kembali menghentak industri musik dunia lewat album terbarunya yang berjudul "Ambitions". Tak main-main, mereka menggandeng band punk rock muda asal Australia yaitu 5 Seconda of Summer untuk salah satu lagu yang berjudul Take What You Want.



Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kerelaan seseorang atas orang yang telah merajut kenangan bersama selama ini. Yuk simak lirik Take What You Want sembari dengarkan lagunya baik-baik :



Take what you want

Take what you want and go...



Come and gone, the perfect storm

On and on, never ending

Open doors, empty arms

Don't look back, no pretending



I don't want anything in our broken home

Not the memories or the things we own

Not the picture of us on the wall

So take what you want



Can you hear me?

I'm trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

Now I'm singing for you

You're screaming at me

It's hard to see your tears in the pouring rain



Take what you want

Take what you want and go

Take what you want

Take what you want and go

Take what you want

Take what you want and go



Just go now, just go, go, go



Still remember a time when you felt like home

You and me up against the great unknown

You were my life, now you're out of my life

Yeah I guess that's life



Can you hear me?

I'm trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

I'm singing for you

You're screaming at me

It's hard to see your tears in the pouring rain



Take what you want

Take what you want and go



Take it

No reason for me to hold on

Look in my eyes I'm letting go

Keep it

Don't need it, don't need it, don't need it!

Take what you want, take what you want and go



Can you hear me?

I'm trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

Now I'm singing for you

You're screaming at me

It's hard to see your tears in the pouring rain



Take what you want, take what you want and go

Can you hear me?