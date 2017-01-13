Beyonce Pimpin Daftar Nominasi NME Awards 2017

LOS ANGELES – Daftar lengkap nominasi NME Awards 2017 akhirnya diumumkan. Dari sekian banyak artis yang masuk, Beyonce memimpin dengan total lima nominasi.

Queen B masuk dalam kategori Best International Female, Best Album, Best Video Music Moment Of The Year, dan Hero Of The Year. Mengikuti di belakangnya adalah 1975, Bastille, Christine and The Queens, dan Skepta dengan perolehan empat nominasi.

Pengumuman pemenang sendiri akan berlangsung pada 15 Februari mendatang di O2 Academy Brixton, London. Para pemenang akan ditentukan melalui voting yang sudah dibuka mulai saat ini.

Berbeda dengan Beyonce, band 5 Seconds Of Summer justru kembali masuk dalam nominasi Worst Band untuk ketiga kalinya. 5SOS selama dua tahun beruntun menjadi band terburuk di NME Awards.

Cuitan sang drummer, Ashton Irwin, pada tahun lalu pun kembali menyebar di dunia maya. Pada saat itu, Irwin menuliskan bahwa bandnya tak terkalahkan untuk terus menjadi band terburuk.

“Menjadi band terburuk NME selama dua tahun beruntun, kami tak terkalahkan untuk menjadi yang terburuk,” tulisnya saat itu.

Jika kembali terpilih, maka band asal Australia tersebut akan menorehkan rekor hattrick. Namun untuk tahun ini mereka akan berhadapan dengan Honey G, Clean Bandit, The Chainsmokers, Nickelback, dan Twenty One Pilots.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap NME Awards 2017 yang dilansir langsung dari NME, Jumat (13/1/2017):

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

Wolf Alice

The 1975

Bastille

Years & Years

Biffy Clyro

The Last Shadow Puppets

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World

Tame Impala

Kings Of Leon

Green Day

Metallica

A Tribe Called Quest

Tegan and Sara

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company

Skepta

Zayn Malik

Kano

Jamie T

Michael Kiwanuka

Richard Ashcroft

Best British Female supported by Zadig & Voltaire

Dua Lipa

Adele

Charli XCX

MIA

Kate Tempest

PJ Harvey

Best International Male supported by VO5

Kanye West

Drake

The Weeknd

Frank Ocean

Kendrick Lamar

Chance The Rapper

Best International Female supported by VO5

Sia

Lady Gaga

Beyoncé

Solange

Christine & The Queens

Tove Lo

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN

Blossoms

Zara Larsson

Sunflower Bean

Christine and The Queens

Dua Lipa

Anderson .Paak

Best Album

Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Bastille – ‘Wild World’

Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’

Best Track

Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’

Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’

Skepta – ‘Man’

Bastille – ‘Good Grief’

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’

Best Live Band supported by Nikon

Bastille

Slaves

The 1975

Bring Me The Horizon

Christine And The Queens

Wolf Alice

Best Video

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’

Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’

Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’

Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’

Best Festival supported by ID&C

Glastonbury

Reading & Leeds

Download

Isle Of Wight

Primavera

V Festival

Best Music Film

Oasis: Supersonic

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling

Sing Street

Gimme Danger

The Rolling Stones Havana Moon

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Best TV Show

Stranger Things

Fleabag

Game Of Thrones

Black Mirror

Humans

People Just Do Nothing

Best Film

Deadpool

My Scientology Movie

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Music Moment Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016

Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury

Beyoncé drops Lemonade

Skepta wins Mercury Prize

Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan

The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years

Best Festival Headliner

Coldplay

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

Adele

Foals

The Stone Roses

Best Small Festival

Y Not

Green Man

End Of The Road

Festival No 6

Kendall Calling

Slam Dunk

Villain Of The Year

Donald Trump

David Cameron

Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage

Martin Shkreli

Katie Hopkins

Hero Of The Year

David Bowie

Adele

Beyoncé

Millie Bobby Brown

Gary Lineker

Liam Gallagher

Worst Band

The Chainsmokers

Clean Bandit

Honey G

Nickelback

5 Seconds Of Summer

Twenty One Pilots

Best Reissue

REM – ‘Out Of Time’

Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’

Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’

DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’

Blur – ‘Leisure’

Best Book

Alan Partridge – Nomad

Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line

Zayn – Zayn: The Official Autobiography

Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band