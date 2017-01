FOTO: Di xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Mimpi Vin Diesel Terwujud

So honored to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and @deepikapadukone are going to share this film with her country today. As a child I always dreamed of visiting India... Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander.

