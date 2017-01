LIRIK LAGU : Rendy Pandugo - I Don't Care

JAKARTA - Nama Rendy Pandugo yang telah dikenal lewat media soundcloud kini sudah memiliki lagu sendiri lewat single berjudul I Don't Care. Suaranyanya yang khas dan disebut bersuara bak John Mayer ini menjadi mudah diterima bagi penikmat musik Tanah Air.

I Don't Care mengisahkan tentang ketidakpedulian akan apapun yang terjadi karena hubungan yang sudah selesai. Yuk simak lirik I Don't Care berikut ini :

I don't need to stay when you're away

I don't need to stay when you walked away

I don't need to move when you're in my way

I don't need to see what we are today

I don't want to stay up late just to hold you

I don't wanna do what we used to do

Oh I don't care

I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask we're dying

I am sad and it's over

But i don't care

I don't need to be your everything

I don't need to be your sweetest thing

baby we were lost when you took my hand

baby I just don't wanna understand

I don't want to stay up late just to hold you

I don't wanna do what we used to do

oh i don't care

I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cause baby don't you know that we're dying

I am sad and it's over

But i don't care

When it's over and i am free

When it's done for you and me

And i know you know that i don't want

I don't want its for you and me

I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cause baby don't you know that we're dying

I am sad and its over

And i don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cause baby don't you know that we are dying

I am sad and its over

But I don't care

I don't care

I don't care