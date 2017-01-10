LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Castle on The Hill

Rima Wahyuningrum | Selasa, 10 Januari 2017 - 21:16 wib
0Komentar
Ed Sheeran (Foto:Grammy)

Ed Sheeran (Foto:Grammy)

JAKARTA - Castle on The Hill menjadi lagu yang diriilis oleh Ed Sheeran dalam momen comeback di tahun ini dan akan di hadir di album terbarunya nanti. Musisi asal Inggris ini merilisnya berbarengan dengan lagu Shape of You yang sudah memuncaki tangga lagu saat peluncurannya.

Lagu ini mengisahakan perjalanan suka duka remaja mulai dari kisah menyenangkan bersama teman-teman dan asik bercumbu dengan kekasih. Yuk simak lirik lagu Castle on The Hill berikut ini.

 

When I was six years old I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down

I was younger then, take me back to when I

 

Found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I've grown

But I can't wait to go home

 

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to "Tiny Dancer"

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

 

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don't reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then, take me back to when

 

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we've grown

But I can't wait to go home

 

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to "Tiny Dancer"

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

 

One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids but lives alone

One's brother overdosed

One's already on his second wife

One's just barely getting by

But these people raised me

And I can't wait to go home

 

And I'm on my way, I still remember

These old country lanes

When we did not know the answers

And I miss the way you make me feel, it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

 

 

(aln)
0 Komentar
0Komentar
Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Berita Rekomendasi Lirik Lagu
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Rendy Pandugo - I Don't Care LIRIK LAGU : Rendy Pandugo - I Don't Care
    LIRIK LAGU : Rendy Pandugo - I Don't Care

    I Don't Care mengisahkan tentang ketidakpedulian akan apapun yang terjadi karena hubungan yang sudah selesai.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Ed Sheeran - Shape of You LIRIK LAGU : Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
    LIRIK LAGU : Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

    Yuk, ikuti perjalanan cinta yang dirangkai indah oleh Ed Sheeran dalam lirik Shape of You berikut ini.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Castle on The Hill LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Castle on The Hill
    LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Castle on The Hill

    Castle on The Hill menjadi lagu yang diriilis oleh Ed Sheeran dalam momen comeback di tahun ini.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: The Changcuters - Bentrok Sinyal LIRIK LAGU: The Changcuters - Bentrok Sinyal
    LIRIK LAGU: The Changcuters - Bentrok Sinyal

    Lama tak terdengar, diam-diam band The Changcuters telah meluncurkan album terbarunya bertajuk "BINAURALIS".

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : One Ok Rock - We Are LIRIK LAGU : One Ok Rock - We Are
    LIRIK LAGU : One Ok Rock - We Are

    Band One Ok Rock mengawali 2017 dengan merilis single terbaru mereka berjudul We Are pada 9 Januari.

  • Musik
    Konser Terakhir BIGBANG Bertabur Bintang Konser Terakhir BIGBANG Bertabur Bintang
    Konser Terakhir BIGBANG Bertabur Bintang

    BIGBANG membuktikan diri tak hanya populer di kalangan fans, tapi juga selebriti.

  • Musik
    Liburan ke Inggris, Rian D'MASIV Cari Peluang Manggung Liburan ke Inggris, Rian D'MASIV Cari Peluang Manggung
    Liburan ke Inggris, Rian D'MASIV Cari Peluang Manggung

    Rian sang vokalis memilih berlibur dengan keluarga ke Inggris.

  • Musik
    Agensi Membantah G-Dragon Cium Sandara Park Agensi Membantah G-Dragon Cium Sandara Park
    Agensi Membantah G-Dragon Cium Sandara Park

  • Musik
    Citra Scholastika Gandeng Anak Ray Sahetapy di Video Klip Patah Hati Citra Scholastika Gandeng Anak Ray Sahetapy di Video Klip Patah Hati
    Citra Scholastika Gandeng Anak Ray Sahetapy di Video Klip Patah Hati

    Belum lama ini, penyanyi Citra Scholastika meluncurkan video klip dari lagu terbarunya yang berjudul Patah Hati.

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
LIRIK LAGU : Rendy Pandugo - I Don't Care
LIRIK LAGU : Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Castle on The Hill
LIRIK LAGU: The Changcuters - Bentrok Sinyal
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload