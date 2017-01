One OK Rock (Foto: YouTube)

JAKARTA - Band One Ok Rock mengawali 2017 dengan merilis single terbaru mereka berjudul We Are pada 9 Januari. Lagu tersebut hadir dalam dua versi yaitu Jepang dan Inggris karena akan diluncurkan dengan dua label Fueled by Ramen.

Lagi-lagi, Taka cs menyajikan lagu yang bertemakan universal dan tak sekedar cinta-cintaan. We Are sendiri mengisahkan tentang membangun semangat di saat orang-orang sekitar tak menganggap keberadaan kita. Yuk simak lirik We Are berikut ini :

We Are, We Are, We Are, We Are

They think we're no one,

We`re nothing, not sorry

They push us

It's too late, it's too late

Not going back

They think we are made up

Of all of our failures

They think we are foolish

And that's how the story goes

They stand for nothing

They're lifeless and cold

Anything they say

Will never break our hearts of gold

When you're standing on the edge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Not here to hold you

'Cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark

Now covered in madness

But they just can't hurt us

They tell us were nothing

Keep walking and let it go

They are the weakest

And don't even know

Anything they say

Will never break our hearts of gold

When you're standing on the edge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Not here to hold you

'Cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark

Never tell yourself

You should be someone else

Stand up tall and say

I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid

So never tell yourself

You should be someone else

Stand up tall and say

I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid

When you're standing on the edge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Not here to hold you

'Cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark