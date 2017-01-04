LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming

Rima Wahyuningrum | Rabu, 4 Januari 2017 - 22:03 wib
The Weeknd (Foto: Billboard)

JAKARTA - Setelah sukses dengan lagu Starboy (feat Daft Punk), The Weeknd kembali merilis single berjudul I Feel it Coming. Lagu ini masuk dalam jajaran tangga lagu urutan ke 25 dalam Top 100 Billboard Januari 2017.

I Feel it Coming mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang ingin menyerahkan seluruh waktunya untuk sang kekasih. Ia tak ingin meninggalkan kekasihnya sendiri dan menemukan waktu yang tepat untuk menghabiskan momen bersama. Berikut lirik I Feel it Coming :

[The Weeknd]

Tell me what you really like

Baby I can take my time

We don't ever have to fight

Just take it step-by-step

I can see it in your eyes

Cause they never tell me lies

I can feel that body shake

And the heat between your legs

 

You've been scared of love and what it did to you

You don't have to run, I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

 

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

 

You are not the single type

So baby, this the perfect time

I'm just trying to get you high

And faded off this touch

You don't need a lonely night

So baby, I can make it right

You just got to let me try

To give you what you want

 

You've been scared of love and what it did to you

You don't have to run, I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

 

[The Weeknd & Daft Punk]

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

[The Weeknd]

You've been scared of love

And what it did to you

You don't have to run

I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch

And it can set you free

We don't have to rush

When you're alone with me

 

[The Weeknd & Daft Punk]

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I know what you feel right now

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I know what you say right now, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I know what you say right now, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

 

[Daft Punk]

I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, babe

 

(aln)
