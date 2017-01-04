LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming

JAKARTA - Setelah sukses dengan lagu Starboy (feat Daft Punk), The Weeknd kembali merilis single berjudul I Feel it Coming. Lagu ini masuk dalam jajaran tangga lagu urutan ke 25 dalam Top 100 Billboard Januari 2017.
I Feel it Coming mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang ingin menyerahkan seluruh waktunya untuk sang kekasih. Ia tak ingin meninggalkan kekasihnya sendiri dan menemukan waktu yang tepat untuk menghabiskan momen bersama. Berikut lirik I Feel it Coming :
[The Weeknd]
Tell me what you really like
Baby I can take my time
We don't ever have to fight
Just take it step-by-step
I can see it in your eyes
Cause they never tell me lies
I can feel that body shake
And the heat between your legs
You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
You are not the single type
So baby, this the perfect time
I'm just trying to get you high
And faded off this touch
You don't need a lonely night
So baby, I can make it right
You just got to let me try
To give you what you want
You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me
[The Weeknd & Daft Punk]
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
[The Weeknd]
You've been scared of love
And what it did to you
You don't have to run
I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch
And it can set you free
We don't have to rush
When you're alone with me
[The Weeknd & Daft Punk]
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you feel right now
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you say right now, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you say right now, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
[Daft Punk]
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
