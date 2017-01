LIRIK LAGU : Far East Movement feat. Yoon Mirae & Autolaser - Fighter

JAKARTA - Far East Movement kembali menggaet penyanyi asal Korea Selatan sebagai bentuk pelebaran sayapnya. Kali ini, duo EDM asal Amerika Serikat tersebut menggandeng Yoon Mirae untuk lagu berjudul Fighter.

Lagu ini mengalunkan perpaduan suara lembut ballad dari Yoon Mirae dan suara EDM khas Far East Movement. Fighter sendiri mengisahkan kondisi negara Korea Selatan di masa lalu yang tidak mudah menyerah dan terus berjuang melawan apapun yang ada dihadapannya. Yuk resapi lirik lagu Fighter:

Fighter

With my back against the wall

Said that you've had enough

But you still take my calls

I need to know

I need to know

If there's any fight left

For us to make it all right

Tell me what's the next step?

I'ma fighter

What do you wanna do now?

You a fighter?

Whatever you gotta go through

Fighter

Baby it's up to you

Whatever you wanna do

I'm down with it

Ohhhhhh

It's up to you

Whatever you goin through

I'm down with it

Fighter

Knock me down but I'll keep fighting

For you til' the end we'll keep on trying

Like a fighter

Knock us down but we're survivors

For love, til' the end we'll keep on fighting

Fighter

Fighter

Fighter

Fighter

Ohhhhhhh

It's up to you

Whatever you wanna do

I'm down with it

Ohhhhhhh

It's up to you

Whatever you goin through

I'm down with it

Fighter

