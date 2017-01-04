LIRIK LAGU : Drake - Fake Love

Rima Wahyuningrum | Rabu, 4 Januari 2017 - 21:05 wib
Single Drake Berjudul Fake Love Kisahkan Kepalsuan Cinta. (Foto: Missinfo)

JAKARTA - Drake merilis single Fake Love yang mengungkapkan tentang kepalsuan dalam sebuah hubungan. Karya terbaru ini sukses merajai tangga lagu dan masuk dalam urutan 10 di Top 100 Billboard pada minggu pertama Januari 2017.

Fake Love mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang mendapati dirinya sedang berhadapan dengan kepalsuan cinta. Setiap perkataan membuat dirinya tak percaya lagi pada kekasihnya. Berikut lirik lagu Fake Love:

Yeah, yeah

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

 

Somethin' ain't right when we talkin'

Somethin' ain't right when we talkin'

Look like you hidin' your problems

Really you never was all in

No you can't son me, you won't never get to run me

Just when shit look out of reach, I reach back like one, three

Like one, three, yeah

 

That's when they smile in my face

Whole time they wanna take my place

Whole time they wanna take my place

Whole time they wanna take my place

Yeah, I know they wanna take my place

I can tell that love is fake

I don't trust a word you say

How you wanna click up after your mistakes?

Look you in the face and it's just not the same

 

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

 

Yeah, straight up to my face, tryna play it safe

Vibe switch like night and day, I can see it like right away

I came up, you changed up, I caught that whole play

Since then, things never been the same

 

That's when they smile in my face

Whole time they wanna take my place

Whole time they wanna take my place

Whole time they wanna take my place

Yeah, I know they wanna take my place

I can tell that love is fake

(I can tell that love is fake)

I don't trust a word you say

(I don't trust a word you say)

How you wanna click up after your mistakes?

(How you wanna click up after your mistakes?)

Look you in the face and it's just not the same

 

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

I've been down so long it look like up to me

They look up to me

I got fake people showin' fake love to me

Straight up to my face, straight up to my face

